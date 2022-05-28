Formula One: Leclerc takes pole in home Monaco GP after Perez crashes

MONTE CARLO (AFP) - [TEXT_BG]Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was overjoyed after he secured pole position for his home Formula One Monaco Grand Prix for the second year in a row yesterday, following a crash which halted qualifying with 30 seconds remaining.

The 24-year-old was joined on the front row by Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz, who was unable to complete his final lap after running into Sergio Perez’s crashed Red Bull with the cars blocking the track. Perez qualified third with world championship leading teammate Max Verstappen fourth.

“It is very special. I’m so incredibly happy. It’s been a very smooth weekend until now, I knew that the pace was in the car and I just had to do the job,” said Leclerc.

“It went perfectly. That last lap before the red flag was really, really good. Anyway, it didn’t change anything for us. The car felt amazing and it’s great to have Carlos with me on the front row.

“Whatever comes tomorrow, we are competitive so we will be fine.”

It was his fifth pole of the season and the 14th of his career, an oft-decisive advantage at the tight barrier-lined street circuit where he has yet to finish a race.

Leclerc clocked a best lap in 1min 11.376sec to outpace Sainz by 0.225sec. The latter could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved he did not get his chance to give it one more shot, but thankfully, Perez was unhurt after slamming sideways into the barriers at Portier.

“Perez crashed in front of me and I was on my flying lap. I had to hit the brakes and try to avoid him the best I could,” said Sainz.

“It is a shame another red flag costing us the end of the session so that we cannot go for pole position but that is typical Monaco.

“Let’s finish the job tomorrow, I think we are in a good position to get a result for the team, the car has been amazing all weekend.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris is in the third row with Mercedes’ George Russell, while Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton are seventh and eighth respectively.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon complete the top 10.

Verstappen, who is seeking his fourth win in a row, is leading the drivers’ standings on 110 points, just six ahead of Leclerc.