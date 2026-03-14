F1 leader Russell wins Shanghai sprint for Mercedes

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SHANGHAI, March 14 - George Russell held off the fast-starting Ferraris to win the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes on Saturday and stretch his Formula One championship lead to 11 points.

The Briton started on pole position at the Shanghai International Circuit and finished ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after an opening tussle and late safety car period in the 19-lap race.

Russell won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last weekend in a Mercedes one-two.

"It was pretty fun in the end," he said after taking eight points for the win.

"A lot of strategy at play and how you do the overtakes, it is not easy. I hope it was a fun race to watch. Usually the sprint races are pretty boring."

Leclerc finished 0.674 seconds behind after a battle with Hamilton, as Ferrari had two cars in the top three of a Formula One race of any sort for the first time since the Abu Dhabi finale in 2024.

LECLERC AND HAMILTON BATTLE FOR POSITION

Last year's sprint winner Hamilton, who lined up fourth on the grid this time with Leclerc sixth, traded the lead with Russell four times in the opening five laps.

"Lewis did an amazing job in the early laps. He caught me off-guard but, you know, 20 years of experience. I've still got a little bit to learn there," said the Mercedes driver.

Leclerc said his wheel-to-wheel battle with Hamilton had cost him time to Russell but that it was encouraging to see Ferrari's race pace was closer to Mercedes than in qualifying.

"Pretty happy with the car today," he said.

McLaren's reigning champion Lando Norris finished fourth with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli fifth after serving a 10-second penalty for a clash with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar on the opening lap.

Oscar Piastri finished sixth for McLaren with Liam Lawson seventh for Racing Bulls after staying out when others pitted and Oliver Bearman taking the final point for Haas.

Russell now has 33 points with Antonelli and Leclerc tied on 22 and Hamilton on 18.

HULKENBERG BRINGS OUT THE SAFETY CAR

The safety car was deployed on lap 14 when Nico Hulkenberg's Audi stopped on track and the leaders all dived into the pits for fresh tyres and Antonelli served his penalty.

The race restarted on lap 17 with Russell pulling away as Leclerc suffered some wheelspin and Hamilton closed on Norris, who had got ahead of the seven-times champion in the pits, before passing the McLaren a lap later.

"I think yesterday showed we kind of over-achieved because our pace to the Ferrari was just nowhere near quick enough today," said Norris, who qualified third.

"Just not the pace in the car to race the guys ahead. They can get the tyres to work better and they have a much more stable car and we're struggling quite a bit with that here."

Piastri got ahead of Antonelli at the safety car restart but McLaren told the Australian to give the place back to avoid a penalty for overtaking before the line.

Four-times world champion Max Verstappen was ninth for Red Bull and had little positive to say.

"I have not a lot of words at the moment," he told Sky Sports television. "Everything that could go wrong went wrong.

"The start, of course, is one thing we have to fix but then after that the balance was all over the place. Probably the highest (tyre) degradation of everyone out there, which was just uncontrollable.

"We just need to get our stuff together."

Qualifying for Sunday's main race followed later. REUTERS