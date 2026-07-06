F1 fans deserve an explanation as British Grand Prix ends in a fizzle

Ferrari’s driver Charles Leclerc (right) and Mercedes’ driver George Russell (second from right) behind the safety car during the Formula One British Grand Prix on July 5.

Remember how Lewis Hamilton lost a record eighth World Championship in Abu Dhabi five years ago?

I suspect quite a few of the 564,000 people who flocked into Silverstone Circuit over the past four days may have had at least a fleeting thought or two about that when a hitherto gripping British Grand Prix ended in a fizzle behind the Safety Car.

Back then it was supposedly so important that a race should not end that way that the rules were bent, yet we’ve seen it since at Monza in 2022, and we did so again at Silverstone on July 5. Could that have been more deflating for all those fans who went there hoping to see their hero Hamilton score a record 10th win in his home race?

Admittedly that would have been a long shot. He had delivered a tasty victory for them (and Ferrari!) in July 5’s 17 lap Sprint Race, but then he and teammate Charles Leclerc had gone slightly different ways on set-up for qualifying – Leclerc took pole with Hamilton edged out by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli – and the race.

Hamilton then didn’t help himself by ever so slightly jumping the start and immediately getting himself a five-second penalty. Meanwhile Leclerc beat Antonelli away, and them Hamilton streamed by the Silver Arrow too, so for a while it was a Ferrari one-two. But where Leclerc’s car was handling well, Hamilton’s was under steering horribly, and he lost no time telling race engineer Carlo Santi that he was seriously struggling to turn it into corners.

Antonelli quickly blew past him, and started out after Leclerc. And when Ferrari pitted Hamilton for new tyres on lap 23 and the Monegasque on lap 25, Mercedes very cleverly kept Antonelli out until lap 35. This cost him his lead as Leclerc was going faster on his fresher tyres, but now Antonelli’s were the fresh ones, and he had halved a seven-second lead when it all started going wrong, and he had to stop on laps 41 and 43 to investigate what turned out to be a loose left front wheel shield.

That cost him a very likely victory, and to add insult to injury he was given a five-second penalty for track limits violations. That was a trifle harsh, as he pointed out over the radio to race engineer Peter Bonnington, since his car was broken so the transgressions weren’t really his fault. He fell back to finish a brave ninth on the road before the time penalty dropped him to 16th until a penalty for Carlos Sainz promoted him to 15th.

Where it all really went wrong was when Max Verstappen crashed at Stowe corner on lap 48 of the 52 when his Red Bull’s rear wing did what it had done when he crashed in qualifying in Austria, and by the time that had been cleaned up it seemed that Hamilton had been thrown a potential lifeline. As the Safety Car bunched up the field again, he and Leclerc had pitted for fresh soft tyres which were the fastest available.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the British Grand Prix. PHOTO: REUTERS

After all the drivers of lapped cars had been allowed to unlap themselves, under the arcane rules, the “Safety Car in this lap” signal had been flashed up on screens on lap 51. And everyone prepared for a last-lap war between the two Ferrari drivers and second-placed George Russell, whose Mercedes was disadvantaged by its worn medium tyres.

But instead of potting n lap 51, the Safety Car led the field into the final lap, creating a massive wave of outrage and disappointment. The crowd rightly felt cheated out of that final spectacle.

It turned out there had been a software glitch, and the rules were that there had to be a complete lap after the lapped cars had unlapped themselves.

Tell that to the angry punters in the sun-roasted seats.

Except that nobody did, and no apology was forthcoming to them for a stupid error that spoilt what had been a jolly good weekend of racing up to that point.

It cast a pall over the satisfactory Sprint Race, some great F2 and F3 racing, and a hilarious Lego Kart Grand Prix an hour before the start in which Fernando Alonso finally won something, chased home by Valtteri Bottas, Ollie Bearman and Hamilton. The crowd loved that!

If there hadn’t been the silly pitlane speeding measurement error in Monaco which caused so much controversy, it might have been easier to give the governing body the benefit of the doubt here, but the fact is that it should not have happened, and the record number of people it let down deserved to have been told why, and offered an immediate apology.