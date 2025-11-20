F1 drivers wary of wet start to Vegas weekend

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LAS VEGAS - McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris and other top drivers braced for a cold and wet start to the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend on Wednesday but hoped for better weather on race night.

Forecasts predicted a high likelihood of rainfall in the Nevada city on Thursday and Friday after storms, flash floods and lightning on Wednesday.

"From what I'm aware of, I think it's just going to rain on Thursday and a bit into Friday for maybe FP3 (final practice)," Norris told reporters on a chilly media day.

"I think it will be an incredibly difficult track in the rain. Yeah, pretty nasty. It's going to be a hell of a challenge. Obviously not a lot of room for error," added the Briton, who leads Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points with three rounds remaining.

"You've got the white lines, all the paint and stuff ... it's pretty horrible at times when you're in the car feeling these kind of things. It will be a pretty insane challenge, I think, if it stays wet."

George Russell, winner in Las Vegas last year in a Mercedes one-two, also preferred a dry race.

The Briton added, however, that rain always opened up opportunities and Mercedes saw Las Vegas as a clear one.

"If we were to pinpoint one race on the calendar where we think we can fight for victory, this would be the race," said Russell, a winner of two races so far this season.

"So, out of all the races, I would choose for this one not to be wet."

Russell said he expected McLaren to struggle with the circuit characteristics, given their past form in Canada and Baku, but was also open to being surprised even if Red Bull probably had a better chance.

Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen, third overall behind the McLaren pair, said he was not looking forward to lapping in the wet and likely on cold tyres.

"I prefer to just have a dry race," said the Dutch driver. "It's already hard enough to get everything working here or understanding at least something.

"I mean if the track floods, maybe less practice. That's also not a bad thing." REUTERS