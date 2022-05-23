F1 drivers shift gears to accelerate awareness on social issues

LONDON • Sebastian Vettel rides a rainbow bicycle and worries about global warming, Lewis Hamilton is a passionate campaigner for human rights and diversity, while Lando Norris addresses mental health issues.

Formula One's modern drivers have accelerated away from the stereotypical image of a speed merchant and are finding strength in discussing subjects the high-octane sport has previously often found uncomfortable.

"I think we see really a decisive shift," Alex Wurz, the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said after Vettel recently appeared on a British television panel show with politicians.

"Four or five years ago, no one wanted to engage in a conversation about any of the topics of racism, sustainability, human rights and such key topics. Sport is now political, it's not neutral. It's impossible to be neutral.

"And they (the drivers) have learnt in a very short period of time to actually take the responsibility and represent values we all want to see."

Vettel, a four-time world champion, discussed subjects ranging from the war in Ukraine to Brexit and energy dependence when he appeared on the Question Time TV show.

The Aston Martin driver said climate change had made him question his job travelling the world to race cars.

On Friday, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, he explained his thinking.

"I often get the question, 'Why is this important to you?'," the German said.

"This is not important to me, this is important to all of us... I think it's for all of us to think of what we can do to shift change to raise awareness."

Hamilton, as a seven-time world champion and the sport's only black driver, had also been a "fantastic accelerator" of change.

The Mercedes driver, with more than 28 million Instagram followers, has used his platform to promote fashion and shine a light on homosexuality issues and human rights abuses in countries that host F1 races.

The drivers are no longer afraid to delve into deeply personal matters.

Norris has been open about his mental health battles and the pressure he has experienced.

"I do think it's a good thing," said the McLaren driver.

"I've changed 100 per cent. I feel like a much more complete person. I understand things much better about the sport and about myself, so I can also voice my opinion more.

"The fact I can literally speak some honest words and it can affect hundreds of thousands of people and make them feel happier... that's what I find quite amazing."

REUTERS