F1 drivers risk million euro fines after rule change

Formula One stewards will be able to fine drivers a maximum one million euros ($1.06 million) after the sport's governing body approved on Thursday an increase from the current limit of $250,000.

The FIA announced the change to its International Sporting Code (ISC) in a statement after a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

"The ISC had previously determined that the maximum fine amount that the stewards can impose is 250,000 euros," it said.

"This amount has not been reviewed nor amended for at least the last 12 years and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport."

The maximum fine in all other FIA world championships was set at 750,000 euros.

Article 12.5 of the ISC states fines can be given to any competitor, driver, passenger, person or organisation "who does not comply with the requirements of any regulations or with any instruction of the officials of the event".

"When these fines are inflicted by the stewards, they may not exceed a certain sum, which will be set each year by the FIA," it adds.

The decision came after seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fined 50,000 euros, with 25,000 suspended, for crossing a live track without permission during the Qatar Grand Prix.

The FIA said on Sunday it was reviewing that decision, highlighting Mercedes driver Hamilton's position as a role model for younger drivers.

Formula One is racing at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, this weekend.

Now-triple world champion Max Verstappen was fined 50,000 euros in 2021 for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's car after qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Formula One has witnessed some of the biggest fines in any sport, with McLaren famously fined $100 million and stripped of constructors' points in a 2007 spying controversy involving Ferrari information.

The British team ultimately paid half that amount after the fine was reduced by the loss of revenue resulting from being stripped of their points.

The FIA also prohibited the unauthorised possession and use of pyrotechnics at FIA competitions. Dutch fans, in particular, have thrown smoking orange flares at Verstappen's home race. REUTERS