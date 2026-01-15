Straitstimes.com header logo

F1 champions McLaren name Fornaroli and O'Ward as reserves

Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2025 Leonardo Fornaroli celebrates after winning the Formula 2 title. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

LONDON, Jan 15 - Formula Two champion Leonardo Fornaroli and IndyCar racer Pato O'Ward will be McLaren's reserve drivers this season, the reigning Formula One champions said on Thursday.

Italian Fornaroli, 21, joined McLaren last month in a test and development role and will continue those duties supporting Britain's world champion Lando Norris and Australian teammate Oscar Piastri.

Mexican O'Ward, who will continue to race in U.S.-based IndyCars, was also a reserve last season.

Dutch driver Richard Verschoor, third in F2 last year, will compete in the European Le Mans series and test for McLaren as the team prepare to enter the hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 8. REUTERS

