F1 and Silverstone agree on two races

LONDON • Formula One and Silverstone have agreed terms for two races without spectators to be held at the circuit this season, subject to government approval, the track's managing director Stuart Pringle said yesterday.

The British Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes' six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as well as seven of the 10 teams, is scheduled for July 19. But that could change as the sport redraws a calendar ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Formula One is seeking to make up the numbers after three races, including this month's traditional Monaco showcase, were cancelled and seven others postponed.

More are also looking unlikely to happen due to travel restrictions and measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're not talking dates because F1 are still trying to knit their calendar together and there seems to be a certain amount of flexibility," Pringle said.

He added that both parties were happy with the agreement, without giving details.

Media reports earlier in the week had suggested the sides were arguing over money, with the hosting fee waived but Silverstone unable to sell tickets and still seeking a payment to cover costs.

The British Grand Prix was the best attended race on the calendar last year, with 351,000 people over the three days and 141,000 on race day.

The races - should they happen - would be back-to-back at a circuit that is celebrating its 70th anniversary of hosting the first Formula One world championship race.

The sport is planning to start the season with two races in Austria in early July, also behind closed doors and in controlled medical conditions, with teams flying in on charter flights and remaining isolated.

The Belgian Grand Prix, pencilled in for Aug 30, could be raced behind closed doors, local authorities announced yesterday.

Despite a ban on mass gatherings in the country until Aug 31, Wallonia's Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said the event could go ahead.

