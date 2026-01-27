Ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner eyeing Formula One return as Alpine investor

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner (right) speaking to former team adviser Helmut Marko.

– Christian Horner’s absence from Formula One may be short-lived.

The famed former Red Bull boss, who was fired by the team in July, is among a group eyeing a possible investment into Alpine.

The French outfit confirmed Horner’s interest in a statement on Jan 25.

In December 2023, Alpine finalised the sale of a 24 per cent stake to American sports investment firm Otro Capital and a group of investors that included golfer Rory McIlroy, American football stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Otro has explored selling its stake in recent months, meeting with potential investors, and that is where Horner comes into the picture.

“It is no secret that Otro Capital has held preliminary talks to sell its stake in the team,” Alpine said in the Jan 25 statement. “The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors... One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors which also includes Christian Horner.”

Reports of Otro’s potential interest in selling surfaced in October 2025, with Markets Group reporting that Otro’s initial investment of roughly €900 million (S$1.36 billion) in 2023 would likely fetch far more money in a sale.

Horner, 52, led Red Bull for 20 years but was terminated after being dismissed by the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, following the British Grand Prix in July.

In his time at Red Bull, he oversaw 124 Grand Prix wins, eight driver titles – four by Max Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel – and six constructors’ titles.

No official reason was given for Horner’s dismissal at the time, though the team were struggling to keep up with McLaren as questions arose about the future of Verstappen, and rumours swirled about a power struggle between Horner and some other senior leaders at Red Bull.

Additionally, Horner, who is married to Geri Halliwell of Spice Girls fame, had been embroiled in scandal over inappropriate behaviour with a female colleague multiple times, allegations which he has denied.

Horner’s settlement with Red Bull at the time of his termination – he had been under contract until 2030 – was believed to be worth as much as US$100 million (S$126.5 million). He is reportedly planning to be in Australia ahead of the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne on March 8.

After finishing last in the F1 team standings last season, Alpine are switching from Renault to Mercedes for their power unit for 2026.

“The primary focus for the team is to be more competitive on track in 2026 which, with the new regulation era, presents a unique opportunity to show a sustainable recovery of performance,” Alpine added in their statement. REUTERS