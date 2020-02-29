Epidemic gives F1 logistical problems

LONDON • The coronavirus epidemic is giving Formula One teams a logistical headache, as they prepare for a new season and long-haul races scheduled to start in Australia on March 15.

The Chinese Grand Prix on April 19 has been called off but the first three races involve teams travelling from Europe to Melbourne, Bahrain a week later and then Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

F1 CEO Chase Carey said on Wednesday that "all systems are go", but recognised the situation remained fluid.

Most of the teams are British-based but Ferrari and AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) are located in Italy, which has seen a surge of coronavirus cases. So, too, is sole tyre supplier Pirelli.

"It's a situation that is changing almost hour by hour and we're reacting accordingly, in order to make sure that we protect the people that work for us," Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said.

She also said the teams would go wherever F1 deemed it safe to go, in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Travel plans made months ago had to be changed, with teams switching from transit hubs in Singapore, Bangkok or Hong Kong in favour of Middle Eastern ones.

But the virus is spreading there too, with Bahrain reporting 33 cases as of yesterday and suspending flights to and from Dubai.

Meanwhile, Australia has urged its citizens not to fear being infected by the coronavirus when attending major events such as the Australian GP.

The country has reported 24 cases but there has been no community transmission of the virus.

Australian GP organisers are planning for the race to proceed. But they said they would have no choice but to fall into line with health authorities if they advised otherwise.

REUTERS