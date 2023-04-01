Emboldened Mercedes going for the win at Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE – Elated Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell believe the Formula One championship is alive again after qualifying just behind Red Bull’s pole-sitter Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Russell will join Verstappen at the front of the grid for Sunday’s race, with seven-time world champion Hamilton third as Mercedes savoured big performance gains at Albert Park after being well off the pace in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Russell’s fastest lap was a quarter of a second shy of reigning champion Verstappen’s, and his thrill at the car’s showing was even spiked with “a little bit” of disappointment to have missed out on pole.

“We weren’t expecting that, that’s for sure,” he said.

“We’ve got to go for the win. Max is going to be extremely fast, there’s no hiding that. I think it’s difficult to overtake around this circuit so the start, lap one, is going to be vital.

“But, you know, this result today is going to give us a huge amount of confidence – regardless of what tomorrow brings – over the course of the next four weeks.

“Because if we can deliver a performance like this with a car that is definitely quite a bit off the pace, (it) shows good promise for when we bring our first upgrade.”

Hamilton’s qualifying was his best result since Sao Paulo last season and he said it was “honestly incredible” that Mercedes were breathing down Verstappen’s neck.

He believes that even with Mercedes’ pace deficit, he and Russell might be able to work together to thwart Verstappen’s hopes of a second win in three races.

“We have to expect they’re going to be a quarter of a second, half a second at least quicker than us,” he said.

“But maybe we can we can just about hold on. Maybe the fact that there’s two of us and only one Red Bull – maybe with strategy, we can apply some pressure to them.”

The qualifying results were a huge boost for Mercedes, with Hamilton finishing fifth in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, while Russell was seventh and fourth.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will start fourth on the grid on Sunday ahead of fifth-placed Carlos Sainz.

Sainz’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc will line up seventh behind sixth-placed Lance Stroll, who is Alonso’s teammate at Aston Martin.

Alex Albon will be eighth after a positive day for Williams, in front of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg.