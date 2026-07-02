Drivers to lap Silverstone in Lego cars before British GP

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SILVERSTONE, England, July 2 - Formula One drivers will do a parade lap of Silverstone before Sunday's British Grand Prix in mini-cars made of Lego bricks.

The stunt is one of a series in a tie-up between the Liberty Media-owned sporting organisation and the Danish toymaker, following on from events at several races in 2025.

In Miami last year, the drivers took to the track around the Hard Rock Stadium in 10 life-size two-seater electric cars made of Lego.

Last July, the top three finishers at the British Grand Prix were rewarded for their efforts with trophies made of Lego.

And later, at Las Vegas, a Lego 1950s Cadillac made of more than 418,000 bricks and driven by actor Terry Crews was used to ferry the top three drivers to the podium.

The cars for the drivers' parade at this year's race are each made of more than 28,000 bricks and capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 kph (16 mph) on standard go-kart wheels -- a glacial pace compared to what follows.

They carry the teams' 2026 liveries and driver numbers and weigh about 280kg (617 lb), of which 65 kg is bricks.

A team of 20 designers, engineers and Lego builders at a factory in Kladno in the Czech Republic took more than 6,400 hours to create the cars. REUTERS