Doohan to replace Ocon for first practice in Canada

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 18, 2024 Alpine's Esteban Ocon during a press conference ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Alpine Car Launch - Enstone, Britain - February 7, 2024 Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan during the new car launch Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 08:06 PM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 08:06 PM

Alpine's Australian reserve Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon in first Friday practice for this week's Canadian Grand Prix, the Renault-owned Formula One team said.

Alpine announced on Monday that Ocon, who collided with team mate Pierre Gasly at the last race in Monaco and has a five- place grid penalty for Montreal, would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Doohan, 21, is the son of five-times 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick and a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

The Australian has taken part in four F1 rookie free practice sessions, most recently in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season.

"I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season," he said.

"This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds."

Alpine are ninth in the 10-team standings with two points from eight races. REUTERS

