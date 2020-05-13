Common desire missing: Vettel

LONDON • Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel yesterday announced his dramatic departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more.

In a statement, the 32-year-old German driver said: "My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020. In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it's vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony.

"The team and I have realised there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season."

Vettel, who has won 14 races with Ferrari since joining in 2015, and 53 overall in his career, insisted financial considerations played no role in his exit, claiming it was a "joint decision" and he had "reflected on what really matters when it comes to my future".

Team principal Mattia Binotto also insisted his shock departure was "a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best".

"It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian's worth as a driver and as a person," the Italian added. "There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives."

However, it has been widely reported that after being outpaced by teammate Charles Leclerc last season, Ferrari had only offered Vettel a one-year contract extension at a significantly reduced salary.

Vettel's departure will spark intense speculation about his replacement, with six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton among the drivers previously linked with a move to Maranello.

While the Briton has indicated he will be staying at Mercedes - just last month he told his Instagram followers he was already "with my dream team", his contract expires at the end of the year and no extension has yet been agreed.

Aside from Hamilton, who is gunning for Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles should the season get under way as hoped in July, other names tipped to take over from Vettel include McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, who is in the last of a lucrative two-year contract with Renault.

Asked about the possibility of linking up with the Prancing Horse, Australian Ricciardo, who is of Italian descent and speaks the language fluently, told Agence France-Presse in February: "To be honest, I'm obviously answering all calls."

Seb5 at Ferrari

HIGHS • 14 grand prix victories in five seasons • Led the drivers' standings at the halfway stage in 2017 and 2018, finishing second overall in both campaigns to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton

LOWS • Endured a win-less season in 2016 • Had just one win last season - in Singapore - as he was beaten by teammate Charles Leclerc on race wins, poles, points and podiums • Defied team orders at last year's Russian Grand Prix • Clashed with Leclerc at last year's Brazilian Grand Prix, leading to the pair's retirement

SOMETHING'S MISSING In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it's vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony. SEBASTIAN VETTEL, Ferrari driver, who will call time on his career with the Italian marque after six seasons.

He would be a popular choice among Ferrari's legion of fans, as would home-grown talent Antonio Giovinazzi, in his second season with Alfa Romeo.

Vettel, like his predecessor Fernando Alonso of Spain, has been unable to bring home the drivers' title for Ferrari with Finn Kimi Raikkonen being the team's last champion in 2007.

Last year, Vettel, who was world champion with Red Bull from 2010-13, was time and again put in the shade by Leclerc, who at 22 is 10 years younger and will be entering his second season with the Scuderia.

The prodigious Monaco native claimed seven poles in his maiden season, winning twice including an emotional triumph at Monza, en route to fourth overall, while Vettel had just one victory at the Singapore Grand Prix to end in fifth place.

The pair had several clashes, most infamously at the Brazilian Grand Prix that forced the pair to retire, as they jostled for the position as Ferrari's No. 1 driver.

But Leclerc, who last December extended his contract until 2024, addressed Vettel in glowing terms, paying credit to his influence.

"It's been a huge honour for me to be your teammate. We've had some tense moments on tracks," he said.

"Some very good ones and some others that didn't end as we both wanted, but there was always respect, even though it wasn't perceived this way from the outside.

"I've never learnt so much as I did with you as my teammate. Thank you for everything Seb."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE