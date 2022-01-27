New set of challenges awaits Singapore when night race returns

SINGAPORE - After two years stuck in neutral gear due to the pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix returns in 2022. Use whatever metaphor you prefer but the point is, it's time to move forward again, Covid-19 or not.

By signing a seven-year deal and committing almost $1 billion - it costs about $135 million annually to stage - to the Formula One race, the Government is sending a strong and clear message that for the long term, it is behind sectors like food and beverage, retail and hospitality, ones that have been battered by the pandemic.