Commentary

New set of challenges awaits Singapore when night race returns

Assistant Sports Editor
In 2019, the last time the F1 race was held, there were 19 million visitors and $27.7 billion in receipts. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
14 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - After two years stuck in neutral gear due to the pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix returns in 2022. Use whatever metaphor you prefer but the point is, it's time to move forward again, Covid-19 or not.

By signing a seven-year deal and committing almost $1 billion - it costs about $135 million annually to stage - to the Formula One race, the Government is sending a strong and clear message that for the long term, it is behind sectors like food and beverage, retail and hospitality, ones that have been battered by the pandemic.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top