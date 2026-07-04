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Colapinto improving and will stay 'if he is good enough', say Alpine

SILVERSTONE, England, July 3 - Argentine driver Franco Colapinto is showing signs of improvement after a slow start in Formula One and will stay with Renault-owned Alpine "if he is good enough", managing director Steve Nielsen said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Williams as reserve last season and then replaced dropped Australian Jack Doohan after six races, has scored 16 of Alpine's 57 points in eight rounds so far with a high of sixth place in Canada in May.

Teammate Pierre Gasly was third in Monaco, has scored in six races and has a contract to the end of 2028 while Colapinto's future beyond this year remains uncertain.

"I think Franco is a driver that has been a slow starter, dare I say it," Nielsen told a British Grand Prix news conference.

"He is getting better. He has produced some good runs this year already. Miami was good. China was good. He is improving. I think he is there on merit and when the time comes we will make the decisions.

"If he is good enough he will stay. If he is not, then there is a better option. That is just Formula One."

Nielsen said Colapinto's consistency in races had improved, and the Argentine -- hugely popular in his home country -- was closer to Gasly than before.

Alpine finished last overall in 2025, focusing early on their 2026 car rather than bringing upgrades. Frenchman Gasly scored all of their points.

"Our car last year was so bad it was difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff," said Nielsen. "But I think this year there have been a few times where he (Colapinto) has been a match for Pierre and that is good to see." REUTERS