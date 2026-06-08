Cadillac lose first F1 point after Perez demoted

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MONACO, June 7 - Cadillac had their first point in Formula One snatched away on Sunday after Monaco Grand Prix stewards imposed a post-race penalty on 10th-placed finisher Sergio Perez.

It had looked as though the Mexican's top-10 finish would be a breakthrough for the newest team on the grid, but their joy was short-lived as Perez was found to have positioned his car wrongly for the re-start after a red flag stopped the race.

"Video evidence showed clearly that the front-right wheel of Car 11 was outside the starting box," the race stewards' decision read. "The standard penalty is applied."

It was Perez's second infringement after he mistakenly started in the vacant grid spot left by Gabriel Bortoleto's Audi at the start to earn a drive-through penalty.

The decision dropped Perez from 10th to 15th in the final classification and promoted Fernando Alonso to 10th to earn Aston Martin's first point of the season. REUTERS