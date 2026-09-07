British driver Millroy says rival saved his life after fiery Shanghai crash

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Sept 7 - British driver Ollie Millroy thanked rival Loek Hartog for saving his life after the Dutch racer stopped and pulled him from a burning Ferrari during a China GT Championship race in Shanghai on Saturday.

Millroy was involved in a multi-car crash on the seventh lap of the race and suffered five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, broken hand and finger, and a bruised lung.

"I am still alive tonight, entirely thanks to one man," Millroy posted on Instagram, describing how Hartog abandoned his own car and rushed to help before emergency crews arrived.

"I don't remember anything between 30 seconds before the crash and one hour after it, but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life," Millroy said.

Hartog said he had acted instinctively.

"When I saw a car turning into a huge fireball far ahead, there wasn't really a decision to make," he said.

"From what I had seen, I genuinely believed the driver might not be able to get out by himself. I stopped, got out and went towards the car. There was never a moment of doubt. It was scary."

Race organisers said they would investigate the incident and address shortcomings in competition management, emergency response, rescue operations and medical support.

Millroy's team, AAI Motorsport, criticised the handling of the accident and said it would no longer compete in China GT events. REUTERS