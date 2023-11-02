Brazilian Drugovich to continue as Aston Martin F1 reserve

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2023 Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich arrives ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo
SAO PAULO - Brazilian Felipe Drugovich will continue as Aston Martin's test and reserve driver next season, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Last year's Formula Two champion will also take part in first Friday practice at this month's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, replacing double world champion Fernando Alonso for the session.

The 23-year-old replaced Lance Stroll in first practice at the Italian Grand Prix in September and also took part in pre-season testing when the Canadian was injured in a cycling accident.

Aston Martin said the Brazilian had done 20 days of simulator work and completed more than 6,000km of track driving so far this year.

"Every time he gets behind the wheel, we clearly see the strength of his contribution: his pace, feedback and commitment are all extremely valuable to our engineers," said team boss Mike Krack. REUTERS

