Bottas top in 'amazing car'

SILVERSTONE • Mercedes have been dominant the past six seasons in Formula One, but Valtteri Bottas still stated the obvious after clinching pole position for today's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix ahead of championship-leading teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"Proud to drive this amazing car - it's so quick," said the Finn at Silverstone yesterday after his 13th career pole following a stunning final lap. "The pace is good. It feels good.

"Especially when it goes well, it's a good feeling.

"Nice to get everything out of myself and out of the car. Set-up wise we made good steps from last weekend, that's why I think the qualifying performance was better than last week, really pleased with that."

He clocked a fastest lap of 1min 25.154sec to beat Hamilton by only 0.063 in the final moments of an enthralling qualifying session.

It was Mercedes' 67th front-row lockout, 48 hours after Bottas signed a new contract to keep him at the German team next season.

Hamilton explained his unexpected "slip". "I wasn't that great," said the six-time world champion.

"But Valtteri did a good job and deserved the pole I guess. For me, it wasn't a perfect last lap."

Nico Hulkenberg, replacing coronavirus-sufferer Sergio Perez, took third for Racing Point with an impressive performance only 10 days after receiving a late call-up while eating a pastry in a Cologne cafe.

His F1 return last weekend was over before it started when a technical problem prevented him from starting the British Grand Prix at the same Silverstone circuit.

"A crazy seven or eight days," the German said. "Obviously last week, with the big high to come back and the low on Sunday (not starting the race), it was very extreme. This weekend I felt much better in the car, much more prepared.​

70TH ANNIVERSARY GP GRID 1ST ROW 1 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 2ND ROW 3 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Racing Point 4 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 3RD ROW 5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault 6 Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point 4TH ROW 7 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri 8 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 5TH ROW 9 Alex Albon (Tha) Red Bull 10 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren SELECTED 12 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 13 Carlos Sainz (Esp) McLaren 20 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo

"Qualifying was still tricky and Q3 was just head down and a bit surprised to stand here (in third). But a big smile on my face and a lot of respect for the race tomorrow."

Max Verstappen of Red Bull shared the second row, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo of Renault, Lance Stroll in the second Racing Point, Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri and down in eighth Charles Leclerc in the leading Ferrari.

Alex Albon was ninth in the second Red Bull and Lando Norris 10th for McLaren. Sebastian Vettel did not make it to Q3 and qualified only 12th in the second Ferrari.

Off the track, five teams filed notice yesterday of their intent to appeal against the outcome of Racing Point's copying scandal.

The FIA stewards published their verdict on Friday, more than three weeks after Renault's initial protest at its 2020 car, dubbed the "pink Mercedes" because of its similarity to the 2019 title-winning vehicle.

The decision focused finally on the legality of Racing Point's brake ducts, which were adjudged to be illegal and contrary to the sporting regulations of F1.

Racing Point were docked 15 points and fined €400,000 (S$647,140) but permitted to continue using the car.

Teams were given 24 hours to give notice of intention to appeal and yesterday Renault, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams joined Racing Point in doing so, the key issue for the first four being a belief the sanctions were too lenient.

Racing Point believe they have done nothing wrong and should have avoided a sanction.

