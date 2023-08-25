Bottas settled for a six pack after winning weight in beer

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands - Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer in a cycle race in Colorado over Formula One's August break.

The Finn explained to reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday how he came to compete in a gravel hillclimb in Steamboat Springs dressed as Simpsons cartoon character 'Duffman'.

"The prize for the best costume was your weight in beer, and I really wanted to win the prize," said Bottas of last week's event.

"I was thinking about it, obviously being mainly an American crowd, so I went for The Simpsons and Duffman."

Bottas admitted his favourite character was Homer Simpson but also figured it would be tougher riding uphill dressed in that guise.

"I only took a six pack, but I donated to all the spectators and competitors. It was a good afternoon," he said of his winnings.

The former Mercedes driver, who was team mate to seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton before joining Alfa Romeo, posted pictures on social media of his ride with cans of 'Duff' beer strapped to his waist.

He also rode a 100-mile gravel race on Sunday, finishing 20th out of 926 entrants.

His partner, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, finished second in the women's race. REUTERS