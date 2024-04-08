In the Driver’s Seat

‘Boring’ tyres inject life into Japanese Grand Prix

David Tremayne

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in action with a view of cherry blossoms. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 12:55 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 12:52 PM
Tyres: there is often a tendency to dismiss them as “round black and boring.” In Formula One, you usually go on about them too long at your peril and find your audience beginning to snooze – unless they are Mario Isola or Luca Colajanni from Pirelli.

But on April 7 the disparate performance of their three compounds, the C1 Hard, the C2 Medium and the C3 Soft – distinguished respectively by their white, yellow and red sidewalls – had them all potentially suitable race tyres and created several different possible race strategies.

