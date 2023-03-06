Battle of the ages between Verstappen and veteran Alonso to light up F1

Sakhir, BAHRAIN – Formula One should be very grateful to Lawrence Stroll right now, and I confess that is something I once never expected to be writing. The ebullient Canadian billionaire is what might be termed a Marmite character in my homeland – like the savoury spread he is liked by some but not to the taste of others.

I was not a fan myself when his Tommy Hilfiger brand switched from the fading Team Lotus back in 1994, but in an amusing conversation several years ago I admitted that even I couldn’t carry a grudge that long. And I really like what he’s doing with Aston Martin right now.