In the Driver’s Seat

Battle of the ages between Verstappen and veteran Alonso to light up F1

Bahrain Grand Prix runner-ups Sergio Perez (left) and Fernando Alonso (right) spraying non-alcoholic champagne on winner Max Verstappen. PHOTO: AFP

David Tremayne

Updated
29 sec ago
Published
10 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sakhir, BAHRAIN – Formula One should be very grateful to Lawrence Stroll right now, and I confess that is something I once never expected to be writing. The ebullient Canadian billionaire is what might be termed a Marmite character in my homeland – like the savoury spread he is liked by some but not to the taste of others.

I was not a fan myself when his Tommy Hilfiger brand switched from the fading Team Lotus back in 1994, but in an amusing conversation several years ago I admitted that even I couldn’t carry a grudge that long. And I really like what he’s doing with Aston Martin right now.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top