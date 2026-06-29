Austria’s Red Bull Ring throws up surprises for F1 teams and fans

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after finishing second at the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on June 28.

Long ago, in another age of Formula One, a circuit that was known as the Osterreichring had a habit of throwing up unusual results.

Who could forget “Monza Gorilla” Vittorio Brambilla spinning his victorious March 751 into the pit wall moments after taking the chequered flag, as the wet 1975 Austrian Grand Prix was brought to a premature conclusion?

Or John Watson breaking his Grand Prix duck in 1976, in a poignant and unique success for Roger Penske’s team on the track where the US Racing mogul’s close friend and former driver Mark Donohue had perished the previous year?

And a tough Australian called Alan Jones scoring the only win for the Shadow team in 1977?

Back then the Osterreichring was a majestic track set in the Styrian hills and measuring 3.673 miles (5.91km) long. It was one of those very quick and challenging circuits that separated the men from the boys. Drivers loved it.

Today, many of its past heroes would not recognise much of it if they visited the Red Bull Ring. Some may say that the track regenerated by the late energy drink magnate Dietrich Mateschitz is a mere shadow of its former self, and there is undoubtedly some truth in that assertion, but it is no less challenging in its own truncated, 2.688 mile modern-day guise. It’s just that the challenges are different.

Short, fast and deceptively demanding, it has 10 corners, though since three are flat-out there are effectively only seven. And at 1min 10sec-ish in a race, it has the briefest actual lap time on the F1 calendar. But the first sector comprises three long straights and heavy braking zones, most notably into notorious Turn 3 which has seen plenty of spectacular action, then the second half of the lap flows through medium and high-speed corners, with blind crests and camber changes adding to its tricky repertoire.

Power, aerodynamics and stability under braking are key factors in a fast lap, and tyre and brake management are always central to a good race. And with Europe enjoying heatwave conditions, the 2026 race was even harder on tyres, the crucial cooling of the brakes, power units and, of course, the drivers. They all went to the start line in 34.6 degrees C ambient temperature, and with a track temperature that threatened to nudge 50.

And it too can throw up unusual results. The June 28 Austrian Grand Prix was no exception. George Russell might well have been expected to win, as he duly did, but the performance of Max Verstappen, in the “home” team’s Red Bull, came within 1.6sec of beating him, and might well have done so with a slightly different mid-race strategy after he probably stayed out a few laps too long in his second stint.

No, Verstappen winning is nothing new, and nor is Red Bull. But he and Red Bull nearly winning for the first time with the team’s own Ford-branded V6 power unit… That’s a really big deal in F1 circles right now. Proof that, having lost Honda, with whom they had been super successful since 2019, the feared team are capable of winning again only eight races into their newfound self-determination that was championed by Mateschitz (after whom the engine’s DM01 type number is derived) and former boss Christian Horner who set up their own power unit factory.

It was a weekend of what F1 people like to call new “learnings”.

Mercedes are still the best, but only just, at least on this type of track. But they had also been vulnerable to Ferrari on the very different Circuit de Catalunya a fortnight earlier, where Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari scored that recent historic victory.

Russell is back, resetting himself by calmly and intensively looking inwards and making good some of his recent shortcomings.

The sophomore sensation that is teammate Kimi Antonelli is still prone to mistakes during excitable opening laps, but has the raw speed to regain lost ground and remain a threat for victory nonetheless – witness his drive to finish within 1.9sec of his team leader and just three-tenths off Verstappen’s gearbox.

McLaren are still off winning pace, though this weekend they were stronger than Ferrari.

The Scuderia were disappointing after their breakthrough in Spain and, worse still, they had poor straight line speed despite an ungraded power unit.

Perhaps the biggest learning was that just as you think you know where F1 is heading in this intriguing and extremely exciting season, somebody throws their dice again and makes a nonsense of the perceived wisdom from the previous race.

Long may that be the case.