Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70

Formula One legend Niki Lauda died peacefully in his sleep on Monday (May 20) surrounded by family, a family spokeswoman said in a statement.
Formula One legend Niki Lauda died peacefully in his sleep on Monday (May 20) surrounded by family, a family spokeswoman said in a statement.PHOTO: FIA
Niki Lauda at the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria in July 2016.
Niki Lauda at the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria in July 2016.PHOTO: AFP
Niki Lauda poses with his Lifetime Achievement trophy at the Laureus World Sports 2016 Awards Ceremony in Berlin.
Niki Lauda poses with his Lifetime Achievement trophy at the Laureus World Sports 2016 Awards Ceremony in Berlin.PHOTO: AFP
Published
37 min ago

VIENNA (DPA)- Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda has died at age 70, his doctor Walter Klepetko told DPA early Tuesday (May 21).

Lauda died peacefully in his sleep on Monday surrounded by family, a family spokeswoman said in a statement.

"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable," the statement added.

The three-time world champion received a lung transplant last year, and was hospitalised with the flu in January.

Lauda's head was badly burned in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 and his lungs were damaged by toxic smoke.

Topics: 

Branded Content