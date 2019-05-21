Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70

VIENNA (DPA)- Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda has died at age 70, his doctor Walter Klepetko told DPA early Tuesday (May 21).

Lauda died peacefully in his sleep on Monday surrounded by family, a family spokeswoman said in a statement.

"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable," the statement added.

The three-time world champion received a lung transplant last year, and was hospitalised with the flu in January.

Lauda's head was badly burned in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 and his lungs were damaged by toxic smoke.