Aston Martin protest Chinese GP qualifying results

SHANGHAI - Aston Martin protested the results of Chinese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed and brought out red flags but was allowed to continue when the session re-started.

Stewards said in a statement that Aston, who had Fernando Alonso qualify third for Sunday's race but team mate Lance Stroll 11th, had protested an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One's sporting regulations.

The article states that "any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session shootout will not be permitted to take any further part in that session."

Ferrari representatives were also summoned to the stewards in relation to the protest.

Sainz crashed after running wide at the final corner in the second phase of qualifying, with timing screens recording his car as stopped.

The Spaniard kept the engine running and nursed the Ferrari back to the pits, where the team changed the tyres and front wing and sent him back out when qualifying re-started.

He was third fastest in that phase and ultimately qualified seventh, with team mate Charles Leclerc sixth.

Stroll would have made the final top 10 shootout had Sainz not continued. REUTERS