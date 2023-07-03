Aston Martin protest Austrian GP result

SPIELBERG - Aston Martin protested the provisional result of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at Spielberg on Sunday, claiming several cars were not penalised for breaching the rule on exceeding track limits.

The four race stewards said in a statement that race control had dealt with more than 100 deleted laps during the race and had been asked to reconcile all of them with the penalties applied.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished sixth at the Red Bull Ring and Lance Stroll was 10th in a race won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Silverstone-based team are third overall and just six points behind Mercedes.

“The track limits thing needs to be looked at because it makes us look a little bit amateurish,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television.

“With so many drivers breaking those limits its just too easy. I think it’s something that needs to be looked at here for next year. Either the kerbs or maybe a bit of gravel on the other side of the kerb could just tidy that up.”

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh, was one of several drivers handed a five second penalty for repeatedly going fully over the white lines. REUTERS