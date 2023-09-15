Aston Martin no longer an underdog, relishing battle with top F1 teams, says team principal

SINGAPORE – Mike Krack is witnessing a revolution at Aston Martin. He can see it in the changing attitudes, the heightened expectations, the ever-increasing pressure. The team is no longer the scrappy underdog that existed previously.

After its rebranding from Racing Point in 2021, it finished seventh in the past two seasons in Formula 1. The Silverstone-based outfit began this campaign on another level, though. It claimed five podiums in the first six races and was second in the constructors’ race, seen by many as the only creditable threat to Red Bull.