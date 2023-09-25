As good as Max Verstappen has been, his Red Bull team deserve the greater plaudits

LONDON – Whisper it, but the F1 teams really prefer the world constructors’ championship to the world drivers’ championship.

There is reflected glory in the latter, but to many it is purely reflective of the man at the wheel, whereas the former acknowledges just what a huge team effort is required to field two cars for around 23 races in a season, and to keep developing them to the nth degree within the newly imposed US$135 million (S$184 million) limitations of the current cost cap.

It must have given Enzo Ferrari conniptions back in 1958, when the first WCC was introduced, that it was won not by his red cars but by Tony Vandervell’s upstart British Racing Green Vanwalls. The International Cup for Manufacturers, as it was then called, awarded points on the same 8–6–4–3–2 basis as the WDC, but only to each marque’s best-placed car. And since each manufacturer could only count their best six scores, how it must have hurt when both scored 57 but Vanwall could count 47 compared to Ferrari’s 40.

Max Verstappen’s brutal return to utter dominance after the strange glitch in Singapore the previous week was more than sufficient to wrap up a sixth WCC for Red Bull Honda.

Details of precise payments to teams for their final positions therein are a close-guarded secret, but suffice it to say they are made on a percentage basis so most of the money from the 2023 kitty will be headed to Milton Keynes.

There is a cost too, however: a sliding scale reduction in the time the most successful teams are allowed to spend on crucial aerodynamic research. It’s designed to level the playing field, though if you look at what Red Bull have achieved this year – 15 wins from the 16 races – compared with 2022, when it was also the most successful, the restriction on Adrian Newey’s fun time appears to have had little ill effect.

A sixth title is highly impressive, and goes with those won with Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, and Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez last year and this (though Red Bull would still be well in the lead if the Mexican’s sometimes weak contribution were to be deducted. Instead of 623 points to nearest rival Mercedes’ 305, the figures would be 400 to 305).

But it is not yet quite as good as Mercedes’ eight on the bounce between 2014 and 2021, McLaren’s eight or Lotus’ seven. And impressive though all those are, they don’t compare Ferrari’s 16 or Williams’ nine.

Since all points for both cars entered by each team may now be counted, the WCC is a fine barometer of who is doing the best job. Which brings us to what I thought of as being one of the stand-out points of Sunday’s race. And that was Lewis Hamilton’s uncharacteristically aggressive defence against Mercedes teammate George Russell, whom he immediately repassed after briefly being overtaken on the fifth lap, and then robustly repelled in the Spoon Curve 10 laps later.

His comments afterwards encapsulated his impatience with Mercedes’ current design path, and the steps forward taken recently by the increasingly impressive McLaren team and old enemy Ferrari.

It’s not often he admits to being exhausted, but he clearly had a point to make. “I was fighting the car and giving absolutely everything. It was a hell of a fight. I was really trying to hold on for our position in the Constructors’ championship because I know what it means to everyone back at the factory. It was a tough weekend because this particular car is such a handful. It felt absolutely the same as it did last year, bouncing and sliding.”

Disappointment dripping from every word, he added: “There are things that I’ve asked for that we have partly gone in the direction of for 2024, and points George and I have made have been listened to. We have now got to hope that the next six months will be the greatest six months of development we have ever had, to close that gap.

“The evidence is there with McLaren and we have got to go in that direction. Just adding downforce to our car makes it bounce harder. We are a skilled Championship-winning team, but the decisions made in this period are going to be critical to our trajectory.”

So, as Max celebrated yet again, his old rival was making a very clear statement. We won’t know until the first tests next February how much his team have been heeding his warnings.