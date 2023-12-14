Aramco becomes Aston Martin's sole F1 title sponsor

FILE PHOTO: Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; The crew of Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel (5) wheel their car onto the grid before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Chairman Lawrence Stroll attends a news conference on their auto motorsports activities with Honda Motor in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 21, 2023 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll leads team mate Fernando Alonso out of the pits at the start of the sprint shootout Pool via Reuters/Shawn Thew/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

LONDON - Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco has signed a new five-year agreement to become exclusive title sponsor of the Aston Martin Formula One team from next season, both parties announced on Thursday.

The team previously had U.S.-based IT company Cognizant as joint title sponsor with Aramco but will be known officially as Aston Martin Aramco from January. Cognizant will remain as a strategic partner.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) recently increased its stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5%.

Aramco is also a global partner of Formula One and title sponsor of a number of races.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll owns the Formula One team and is also chair and top shareholder in the separate car company.

"We already enjoy an important strategic relationship (with Aramco) and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition," said Stroll in a statement.

"Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin’s Formula One journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead."

Aston Martin finished last season fifth overall with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as their drivers. The team will switch from Mercedes to Honda engines from 2026. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top