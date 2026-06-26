Kimi Antonelli welcomes Mercedes upgrade, as George Russell says beware Lewis Hamilton

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Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrating on the podium after winning the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7.

SPIELBERG – Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli said on June 25 that a Mercedes upgrade would help him bounce back from a first defeat of the year, but teammate George Russell warned that Lewis Hamilton was back to his “beautiful best”.

Russell was the pre-season favourite for the drivers’ title until his teenage partner Antonelli reeled off a record run of five consecutive wins, a streak that Hamilton ended in Barcelona on June 14.

It was Hamilton’s first victory for Ferrari, after two consecutive second places. He climbed to second in the title race, 41 points behind Antonelli, who retired in Spain, and nine ahead of Russell.

Antonelli is keen to rebound at the Austrian Grand Prix this week, an event that was on June 25 declared a “heat hazard” by the International Motoring Federation (FIA) with temperatures set to hit 38 deg C or higher forecast across the race weekend.

Sunday’s race will be followed by the British, Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix before the four-week summer break.

“I think these are all tracks where our car should adapt well,” Antonelli told a press conference. “So far this year, we’ve mainly struggled on circuits with older asphalt and low grip.

“The Red Bull Ring should be more favourable than Barcelona was for us, even though we’re expecting very high temperatures. It’s a very demanding track for the car, especially since the altitude reduces the amount of available oxygen.

“Having a fresh power unit is definitely good news.”

Russell, meanwhile, was full of praise for Hamilton, a seven-time champion and former Mercedes star.

“Kimi is still very much the driver out in front and he is performing incredibly and consistently but Ferrari feel like they’re coming – and Lewis is at the forefront,” he said.

“It was great to see Lewis back doing what he does best,” added Russell of the 41-year-old Hamilton’s record-increasing 106th career win.

“People were writing Lewis off last year, or even the year we were teammates in 2024. Is he too old? Is he this or that? Then he goes and does it. He has been smashing it for the last four or five races.

“You don’t forget how to drive overnight.”

For his part, Hamilton said the opportunity exists for him to win a record eighth title and he knows what to do.

The 41-point gap is still significant but Hamilton, Formula One’s most successful driver who won six of his titles with Mercedes, was not ruling out anything.

“I think the opportunity is there but it’s one thing being there and it’s another thing galvanising the troops and developing,” he said.

“You can hit plateaux in terms of development, so all we can do is take it one day at a time and all we can do is really continue to bring everything.”

The Briton also said that experience would play a part.

“I’ve been here before. I know what I have to do and there’s a long way to go,” he added. REUTERS