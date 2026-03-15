Kimi Antonelli takes first Formula One win with Mercedes one-two in Chinese Grand Prix

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Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli passes the chequered flag to win the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on March 15, 2026.

– Kimi Antonelli celebrated the first win of his Formula One career on March 15, after leading championship-leading teammate George Russell home in a Mercedes one-two in China from pole position.

The 19-year-old Italian driver became the second-youngest race winner in the sport’s history after four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who took his first victory with Red Bull at 18 in 2016.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton finished a distant third, the seven-time world champion’s first podium since he joined Ferrari in 2025, with teammate Charles Leclerc fourth after a lively battle between the two.

McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri both failed to start due to problems with their cars.

Antonelli briefly lost the lead at the start but once he got back in front, the teenager controlled the pace to cruise home to the chequered flag.

Hamilton, as he had done in the March 14 sprint won by Russell, got a great start and had taken the lead by the time the teams emerged from the first complex of turns.

Leclerc also launched brilliantly and managed to get past Russell, who started second on the grid.

The top four swopped places multiple times before a safety car on lap 11 brought them all into the pits.

Once the dust settled and they went racing again, Antonelli led from Hamilton, with Leclerc third and Russell fourth.

By lap 29, Russell had got past both Ferraris and up to second and set off trying to catch his young Italian teammate, who was by now more then seven seconds up the road.

Verstappen continued Red Bull’s poor start to the new season when he was told to retire his car on lap 46.

Antonelli was in tears at the end as he soaked up victory. REUTERS, AFP