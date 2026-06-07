Antonelli stays cool to win chaotic Monaco Grand Prix

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MONACO, June 7 - Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli extended his victory streak to five by winning a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Italian built a big lead after starting from pole position in his Mercedes but that evaporated after a late red flag to inspect a crumbling surface at the final corner following a crash that took out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

After a delay of around 40 minutes while repairs were carried out, the race resumed with a standing start but ice-cool Antonelli was unfazed as he became the youngest ever winner of the iconic race.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar third, although he was one of a number of drivers under investigation for a variety of infringements. REUTERS