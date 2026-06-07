Straitstimes.com header logo

Antonelli stays cool to win chaotic Monaco Grand Prix

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MONACO, June 7 - Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli extended his victory streak to five by winning a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Italian built a big lead after starting from pole position in his Mercedes but that evaporated after a late red flag to inspect a crumbling surface at the final corner following a crash that took out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

After a delay of around 40 minutes while repairs were carried out, the race resumed with a standing start but ice-cool Antonelli was unfazed as he became the youngest ever winner of the iconic race.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar third, although he was one of a number of drivers under investigation for a variety of infringements. REUTERS

See more on

Grand Prix

Monaco

Red Bull

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.