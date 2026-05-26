Antonelli sees Ferrari as big threat to his winning streak

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May 25 - Italian Formula One fans could have mixed feelings going into the next race in Monaco with Kimi Antonelli pointing to Ferrari as favourites to end his run of success.

The 19-year-old Italian celebrated a stunning fourth straight win with Mercedes in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix to go 43 points clear of teammate George Russell at the top of the standings.

Ferrari, Italy's team, have not won a grand prix since October 2024 but seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second in Montreal.

Monaco is a home race for the Briton's locally-born teammate Charles Leclerc, winner there in 2024, and a winding street race where top speed and engine power are not so key.

"I think Ferrari is going to be the team to beat in Monaco and it's going to be very interesting how we do there," Antonelli told Sky Sports television at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve -- a track named after Canada's late Ferrari great.

"For sure Ferrari is the favourite because also with that winglet they have in the back it's giving them a lot of downforce at low speeds."

Mercedes have won all five grands prix so far this year, and two out of three sprints.

Second was Hamilton's best result, a sprint win aside, since he joined Ferrari from Mercedes in January last year and also his second podium of the season.

Leclerc has also had two third places, in Australia and Japan, and Ferrari moved up to second in the constructors' standings, 72 points behind Mercedes.

Hamilton is a three-times winner in Monaco, most recently with Mercedes in 2019. McLaren's Lando Norris, now the reigning world champion, won last year.

Hamilton, who passed old Red Bull rival Max Verstappen for second place late in the race, said Montreal - a straight-line-speed circuit -- had lifted hopes for Monaco.

Ferrari have been losing time on the straights but gaining through corners -- of which Monaco has many, with the race more often decided in qualifying with grid position decisive and overtaking extremely difficult.

"(Monaco) is the one track that power is not king. I think that’s definitely car performance. I think our car could be really strong there," said Hamilton.

"If you take away the power deficit, we're in the fight with these guys (Mercedes)... Monaco should be fun."

The 2026 cars are smaller, shorter and lighter than last year after a major overhaul of the chassis and engine regulations.

Ferrari have also been notably quick off the mark at the start thanks to having a smaller turbo than rival cars, making the car more responsive to throttle input.

"Monaco is a completely different story with different conditions," said team boss Fred Vasseur, who saluted Hamilton as 'Luigi' after the race -- a nickname that could stick. REUTERS