Albon out of Canada sprint qualifying after hitting groundhog

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MONTREAL, May 22 - Williams driver Alex Albon was ruled out of Canadian Grand Prix sprint qualifying on Friday after hitting a groundhog in the sole practice session and crashing his car.

"Following the incident in FP1 involving wildlife on track, Alex will not run in this afternoon's sprint qualifying session," the team said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts of the team to repair the car, the damage sustained was far more extensive than originally thought, requiring the gearbox and PU (power unit) to be replaced."

The Thai driver is a big animal lover -- with an Albon Pets Instagram page featuring his family cats, horses and dog.

Groundhogs crossing the track have long been a hazard at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was also ruled out of the qualifying after suffering an hydraulics failure in practice, with mechanics still working on his car. REUTERS