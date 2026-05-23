Straitstimes.com header logo

Albon out of Canada sprint qualifying after hitting groundhog

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MONTREAL, May 22 - Williams driver Alex Albon was ruled out of Canadian Grand Prix sprint qualifying on Friday after hitting a groundhog in the sole practice session and crashing his car.

"Following the incident in FP1 involving wildlife on track, Alex will not run in this afternoon's sprint qualifying session," the team said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts of the team to repair the car, the damage sustained was far more extensive than originally thought, requiring the gearbox and PU (power unit) to be replaced."

The Thai driver is a big animal lover -- with an Albon Pets Instagram page featuring his family cats, horses and dog.

Groundhogs crossing the track have long been a hazard at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was also ruled out of the qualifying after suffering an hydraulics failure in practice, with mechanics still working on his car. REUTERS

See more on

Instagram

Pets

Grand Prix

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.