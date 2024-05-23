Formula One-related activities at these events near you from May 25

SINGAPORE – Starting from May 25, Singapore residents can take part in Formula One-themed activities and events at various heartland locations, leading up to the Sept 20-22 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

This outreach programme, which is called the #RevUpSG campaign, starts its first phase with a series of educational experiences.

In collaboration with the National Library Board, Singapore GP will present a roving F1-themed showcase over two months at six public libraries. They are:

May 25-June 2: Bedok Public Library

Bedok Public Library June 3-17: Queenstown Public Library

Queenstown Public Library June 19-29: Serangoon Public Library

Serangoon Public Library July 1-7: Toa Payoh Public Library

Toa Payoh Public Library July 8-14: Woodlands Regional Library

Woodlands Regional Library July 16-26: Jurong West Public Library

Visitors will get to discover the abilities of an F1 driver as illustrated by local design studio Lab Six Five, with creative photo opportunities on display.

Students in selected secondary schools and junior colleges will take part in a special programme, with a talk covering the science, technology and engineering behind the motor sport, as well as careers in the automotive industry.

They will also have a go at miniature racing cars from the F1 in Schools challenge, and get an understanding of the principles of automotive engineering.

Students at selected institutes of higher learning (IHL) will get to study The Grand Prix Effect: From Marina Bay to the Global Stage.

Key personnel will provide an insight behind the operations of F1’s iconic night race, while local automotive platform Sgcarmart will share key learnings from F1 that has impacted the automotive industry.

IHLs keen to be part of this programme may write in to Singapore GP via the official website. For more on the #RevUpSG campaign, visit singaporegp.sg/en/revupsg