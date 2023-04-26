Formula One approves new standalone sprint format

LONDON - Formula One’s Saturday sprint races will become standalone events with a new “Shootout” qualifying session replacing final practice at six grands prix in 2023, starting with Azerbaijan this weekend.

The FIA Formula One commission, which includes the 10 teams, voted unanimously for the change at a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday. The decision was approved by an e-vote of the World Motor Sport Council.

The changes mean Friday’s qualifying, which follows an hour-long opening practice session, will set the grid for Sunday’s main grand prix instead of the Saturday sprint.

There will be a half-hour “Sprint Shootout” qualifying on Saturday morning to determine the starting order for the same day’s 100km sprint race, which offers points for the top eight finishers but no longer sets the grid for Sunday.

This qualifying will be divided into three parts with the first phase lasting 12 minutes, the second 10 minutes and final top 10 shootout eight minutes.

Drivers will have to use new medium compound tyres in the first two phases and softs for phase three.