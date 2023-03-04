Formula 1: StarHub, Singtel to telecast 2023 season

SINGAPORE – Will Red Bull’s Max Verstappen make it three world titles in a row, can Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton re-establish himself as top dog, and will Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc mount a serious championship threat?

Motor-racing fans in Singapore will be able to keep up with the latest action via StarHub and Singtel, with both pay-TV operators securing broadcasting rights for the upcoming Formula 1 season at the 11th hour.

StarHub announced the news on Saturday morning, just 24 hours ahead of the season opener in Sakhir. Its Sports+ customers will be able to catch the action on beIN SPORTS (Ch213).

They can also stream all 23 races “live”, on their preferred smart devices across all networks, at no extra cost.

There is no increase to the Sports+ Pass subscription cost, which is $25.22 per month with a two-year contract. Through this, subscribers will also have access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Mobil One Supercup via Channel 213 as well as ABB FIA Formula E, WorldSBK, and MotoGP via SPOTV on Channel 209.

Other offerings include football’s Champions League, Europa League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1, top-tier tennis with all four Grand Slams, the ATP and WTA events, and elite cricket competitions in India and South Africa.

Singtel also told The Straits Times on Sunday that the telco is screening this season’s F1 action. It is available on beIN Sports via Singtel TV Channel 126 or its Cast Sports Plus Pack.

Local F1 fans are relieved that they will not have to look for alternative means or fork out more to feed their need for speed.

Justin Chen, who is a Hamilton supporter, said: “This is a nail-biting finish we could have done without as it would have been better if we could have had confirmation of the broadcast earlier. But all’s well that ends well and I’m looking forward to Mercedes and Hamilton re-asserting themselves this season.”

In late 2021, F1 fans in Singapore found themselves in limbo following the cessation of Fox Sports channels, which held rights to telecast F1 races that were broadcast on both StarHub and Singtel TV. Both operators later acquired rights to broadcast races for the rest of the 2021 season, as well as the entire 2022 edition.