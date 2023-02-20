Formula 1: Fast Australian Grand Prix predicted as Melbourne gets another DRS zone

MELBOURNE – Organisers are promising the fastest Australian Grand Prix ever after the addition of a fourth DRS (drag reduction system) zone at the Albert Park circuit for the third round of the Formula One season in early April.

The DRS, which allows drivers to adjust the rear wing of their cars in certain parts of the track to reduce aerodynamic drag, was introduced in F1 in 2011 to better enable overtaking.

The fourth zone – a first for an F1 circuit – was introduced for the 2022 race on a newly upgraded track, but removed by the governing FIA on safety grounds after the opening two practice sessions.

Australian GP chief Andrew Westacott told Melbourne’s Herald Sun on Monday that he had “positive feedback from the FIA and Formula One that technically speaking a fourth DRS zone will be implemented”.

The result, he told the newspaper, was that the cars could reach speeds of 340 kmh around the Melbourne street track.

“It will be the fastest race in Melbourne ever,” Westacott said.

“You’ve got the evolution of the cars from last year, and they’ve obviously got better, and the fourth DRS zone means the cars will be quicker around the back of the circuit.”

“Which will obviously increase speed and therefore reduce lap time and make it the quickest Grand Prix and the highest average speed ever in Melbourne.”

The Australian GP, once the season opener, was cancelled for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and will take place this year on April 2, after the Bahrain race on March 5 and Saudi Arabian GP on March 19.

Charles Leclerc won the 2022 Melbourne race from pole position for Ferrari. REUTERS