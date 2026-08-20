Former world champion Simpson diagnosed with rare heart condition

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Feb 3, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Jenny Simpson runs in the women's race during the US Olympic Marathon Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 20 - American Olympic bronze medallist and former 1500 metres world champion Jenny Simpson has been diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC), a rare inherited heart condition that makes a return to running dangerous, the athlete said on Instagram on Thursday.

The 39-year-old collapsed in June at a community track event hosted by Sir Walter Running and required CPR.

"I was diagnosed with a rare inherited heart condition, Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC)... My future is an incredible gift. It is hopeful and it will continue to have a great purpose. But my diagnosis also means it would be dangerous for me to return to running," Simpson said in a statement.

Simpson won gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2011 world championships and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She retired from competitive running in 2024.

She also won silver medals in the 1,500 metres at the 2013 and 2017 world championships. REUTERS