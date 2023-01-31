Former Wales rugby star Gareth Thomas settles HIV case with ex-lover

LONDON - Former Wales rugby union captain Gareth Thomas on Monday revealed that he has settled a claim out of court that he “deceptively” transmitted HIV to a former partner.

His ex-boyfriend had sued him in the High Court of England and Wales for allegedly hiding his HIV status and “failing to take reasonable care” to avoid giving him the infection.

Thomas wrote on Twitter that he was “delighted to say that the legal case against me has been settled”, adding that he paid his accuser £75,000 (S$121,000) plus costs, and calling this a “hugely positive outcome” for “my own mental health and that of my family”.

“In personal injury cases like this the accuser has no financial risks even if they lose, but for me winning had huge financial implications,” he said.

“Paying £75,000 plus costs now is nothing compared to the many multiples of that sum I’d have had to pay to successfully defend myself in court.”

He stressed that he had not admitted guilt, saying: “I maintain my innocence in all the meritless allegations.”

Lawyers for Thomas’ former partner, Ian Baum, confirmed that he had accepted a financial settlement, calling this a “significant vindication for our client after an eight-year-ordeal”.

The law firm McCue Jury & Partners said this was possibly the first such civil court case where the claimant has recovered damages.

The pair were in a relationship between 2013 and 2016, with Baum saying he was HIV negative when he first became involved with Thomas, who since retiring from rugby has become a broadcaster and campaigner for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights.

Baum, in court papers, said he noticed Thomas was taking pills from unmarked bottles, only to be told they were multi-vitamins.

But he said he found out the former British and Irish Lions skipper had HIV after discovering a tablet marked GSK1.

According to documents, “on Googling the GSK1 pill, the claimant discovered that the defendant was taking anti-viral HIV medication”.

“By transmitting HIV to the claimant, the defendant has caused him serious physical and psychological injury.

“The defendant knowingly lied to the claimant about his HIV status and had coerced the claimant into having unprotected sexual intercourse when he knew that by doing so he was putting the claimant at risk of contracting HIV.”

Baum also alleges Thomas used “coercive and controlling behaviour” to prevent his HIV status becoming public knowledge.

The 48-year-old made sporting history by becoming the world’s first openly gay rugby union player in 2009.