Former Sri Lanka skipper Mathews named in T20 World Cup squad

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - November 6, 2023 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews walks after losing his wicket due to time out REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Updated
May 10, 2024, 12:11 AM
Published
May 10, 2024, 12:11 AM

Sri Lanka have included veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and uncapped bowler Dunith Wellalage in their 15-man Twenty20 World Cup squad, which will be skippered by Wanindu Hasaranga, the country's selection committee said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Mathews, who lifted the trophy in 2014, will make his sixth T20 World Cup appearance at the biennial tournament, which will be co-hosted by twice champions West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.

Squad:

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling Reserves - Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage REUTERS

