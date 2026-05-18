Former Scotland international Scott Hastings dies

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EDINBURGH, May 17 - Former Scotland and British & Irish Lions centre Scott Hastings died on Sunday at the age of 61 following complications from cancer treatment, his family said in a statement.

Hastings earned a then record 65 caps for Scotland over an 11-year spell in the team and represented the Lions on 12 occasions on two tours in Australia in 1989 and New Zealand in 1993.

“In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Scott was an iconic figure for Scottish rugby,” said current Scotland coach Gregor Townsend in a tribute on Sunday.

“Scott always brought positivity and energy into everything he did from his playing career then into the past couple of decades as a widely travelled and respected commentator."

Hastings' elder brother Gavin also played for Scotland and the Lions. REUTERS