Former rugby league great Glover dies aged 70

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April 3 - Former rugby league winger Neville Glover, who represented Australia and New South Wales, has died aged 70, the Parramatta Eels said on Friday.

Glover appeared in 121 first-grade games and scored 55 tries across seven seasons with Parramatta. He played twice for Australia in 1978 against New Zealand and once for New South Wales in 1979 against Britain.

He finished his playing career with Penrith in 1983 and later moved into coaching. Glover received the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2018 for services to rugby league and the community.

"Neville’s passing has been deeply felt by the club, his former teammates, colleagues, and friends," Parramatta Eels said in a statement on their website. "He will forever remain a cherished member of the Blue and Gold family.

"The Parramatta Eels will honour Neville Glover by wearing black armbands during their match against the Wests Tigers on Monday," the club added. REUTERS