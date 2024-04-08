Former Olympic fencer James Wong dies aged 70

“We all definitely looked up to him. He was a great mentor and he was someone who made us believe that even though we may come from a small country, it doesn’t mean we can’t achieve greatness like the other countries have.”

Wong, along with compatriot Ronald Tan, became the first two fencers to represent Singapore at the Olympics when they featured at the 1992 Barcelona Games. They did not have to go through qualification then.

In Spain, he competed in the men’s foil and epee events. Wong was also a multiple silver medallist at the SEA Games and continued contributing to the sport after he retired.

He was one of the co-founders of Z fencing, Singapore’s first fencing club, which was set up in 1993 and has produced some of the country’s top fencers such as Berthier.

Wong also served as a national coach and vice-president at Fencing Singapore.

One of Z Fencing’s founders, Wong Toon King, recalled with a laugh how Wong got involved with the school.

Toon King had initially set up Z Fencing with fellow national fencers Mak Chee Wah and Teo Ah Heok. But they included Wong after he had called them to ask why he was not invited to come on board.

Toon King remembers Wong as a man with a steely determination. Despite going into competitions with various knee and back ailments from his training regimen, Wong always persevered through the pain, earning him the moniker “Viking”.

He was always passionate about the sport. When Toon King co-founded the fencing club at Raffles Junior College in 1983, Wong was among several coaches who would come by on Saturdays to jumpstart the programme.

Such was Wong’s love for fencing that Toon King and his co-founders often joked that he only knew three places in his life: his house, his gym and Z Fencing.

The 57-year-old said: “He’s larger than life in our fencing world in Singapore for many decades. He’s always been very interested in people and believes in everyone.

“It takes someone to really believe and put in the effort at the beginning, especially in the early stages. He put in his heart and soul every day.”