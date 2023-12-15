Former national coach Salim Marican forms new sepak takraw team to replace Perses as NSA

SINGAPORE – Former national coach Salim Marican has stepped up to head Confederation Sepaktakraw Singapore (CSS), a newly formed team that aims to replace the troubled Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation (Perses).

The 64-year-old confirmed that a coalition of 10 sepak takraw clubs has submitted an application to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) for CSS’ formation.

He told The Straits Times he has stepped forward “in light of recent events that have significantly resulted in our loss of confidence in Perses’ leadership and its governance”.

On Nov 28, the International Sepak Takraw Federation (Istaf) announced its termination of Perses’ membership, following an executive committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur. It cited “grave misconduct within Perses’ leadership”.

The decision means that Singapore’s athletes will be barred from competing at the world and Asian championships, major Games and tournaments sanctioned by Istaf and its Asian counterpart.

Istaf added that Perses president Nasri Haron and secretary-general Zahid Abdul Aziz received a 12-year and seven-year suspension respectively from the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (Astaf).

However, in a Facebook post on Oct 15, Perses announced its elected board members for the 2023-2027 term which included the re-election of Nasri as president and Zahid as secretary-general.

A Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) spokeswoman said Perses no longer qualifies as its affiliate, as its membership in the international federation has been terminated.

CSS pro tem president Salim said: “It is important for the national sports association (NSA) to work closely with Istaf and Astaf to enable our national team to participate in major tournaments. Otherwise, imagine the loss our national players would suffer.

“I am surprised that the Perses leadership did not solve amicably all the problems created by Nasri and Zahid. Therefore, together with 14 ordinary affiliate members, we have called for an extraordinary general meeting to remove Nasri and Zahid from their roles.”

Salim said that the CSS’ objectives are the promotion of sepak takraw, talent development and training, organising competitions and events, community building, preserving and celebrating the sport’s cultural heritage and representing Singapore in the international area. The CSS will also be organising a 32-team league from January to March 2024.

He added: “To gain recognition from Istaf and Astaf, my team will submit a special request to the respective presidents to explain the imperative need for a reformed sepak takraw association with NSA status. This move is crucial for the advancement and international recognition of sepak takraw in Singapore.

“We must embark on a strategic revitalisation of its organisational structure. This involves establishing a new sepak takraw association, composed of a multi-racial and highly capable leadership team to adeptly govern the sepak takraw community at various levels.

“It’s my responsibility to ensure that this new sepak takraw leadership is established and recognised. We are committed to ensuring our registration with the ROS adheres to all guidelines, rules and procedures.”

It is understood that a group needs to be recognised by an international federation, such as Istaf, to become an NSA. SNOC affiliation can then facilitate the NSA to nominate athletes for major Games.

An NSA needs to be a registered charity, fulfil other organisational requirements and demonstrate the required governance threshold to qualify for public funds geared towards achieving goals aligned to Singapore’s sporting objectives. It must also be compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency regulations.