Former national gymnasts Hoe Wah Toon and Lim Heem Wei give back to the sport as judges

SINGAPORE – Former national gymnasts Hoe Wah Toon and Lim Heem Wei are no strangers to the international scene, with experiences at major meets such as the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

The duo were also at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which concluded in Singapore last Sunday. But this time, they were seated among the judging panel by the side of the competition area.

Besides the Asian meet, some of the other competitions that they have officiated include the gymnastics World Cups and the SEA Games. The duo, both 34, will also be heading to the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in China.

For Hoe, who began judging at overseas meets in 2019, becoming a judge was a way to give back to the sport.

“We’ve spent so many years dedicated to the sport, it would be a waste if we totally leave it,” said Hoe, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“If we’re in it for a little aspect here and there, it’s better than nothing. It’s also a way to meet old friends because we’re all still within the sport.”

The past decade of being a judge has also given Lim a more holistic understanding of the sport, which has helped her develop as a coach too.

“As a gymnast, you’re just training so it’s more physical rather than strategic but being a judge has helped me as a coach in terms of understanding the direction I should take with the girls at a young age,” said Lim, who competed at London 2012 after becoming the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.

“The things they (judges) look out for cannot be fixed in one or two days, it has to be done over years and starts at the developmental age. So that really opened up my view because when you go for meetings as a judge, they explain to you why certain things are in the rules.”

The 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist added that having a clearer idea of how points are deducted has influenced how she conducts her training.

Instead of focusing on just strength or a particular apparatus, she also factors in a certain amount of time during training to incorporate components like ballet work, which focuses on one’s footwork and posture. Having good ballet basics can help gymnasts on apparatuses like the floor, beam and bars.

Lim and a few other judges are also involved in growing the pool and developing the pipeline of judges here through initiatives like courses and workshops.

There are currently 10 international judges in Singapore, which Lim says is unusual for a small country. This is a number that has remained consistent throughout the years.

Judging is a voluntary gig that they balance with their day jobs. Hoe is a dentist while Lim is a coach at Singapore Gymnastics.

The days can get long sometimes. Hoe remembers during his first Asian championships in 2019, some days started at 8am and ended at 9pm, with just half-an-hour or one-hour breaks in between. But he has since got used to it.

Despite the long hours, competitions like the Asian championships hold a special place in Lim’s heart. Apart from reconnecting with fellow former competitors, it is also an opportunity for countries to learn from one another.

She said: “It’s very diverse, it’s very mixed. It’s not so straightforward but you also learn to respect and about other people’s cultures.”