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Former Juventus president Agnelli launches sports investment fund Gamma Waves

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - October 15, 2022 Juventus president Andrea Agnelli before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - October 15, 2022 Juventus president Andrea Agnelli before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

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April 24 - Andrea Agnelli, the president of Serie A football club Juventus  for 12 years until 2022, has launched capital fund Gamma Waves to invest in sports-related intellectual property and technology, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Gamma Waves is based in the Netherlands and was co-founded by Agnelli, former Juventus player and European champion Giorgio Chiellini, and Rocco Benetton, heir of the Italian family behind the global fashion brand.

• Gamma Waves plans to invest in sports competitions, clubs and athletes, as well as in growth-stage sports technology companies

• It will also focus on data analytics and AI-automated content production investments

• Gamma Waves has received 55 million euros ($64 million) of firm funding commitments out of its 100-million-euro target, the Financial Times reported

• The company declined to comment on the initial funding when contacted by Reuters

• Agnelli resigned as Juventus chairman in 2022 following an accounting scandal linked to player trading and salary payments

• Between 2010 and 2022, Juventus won Italy’s Serie A football league nine times and finished twice as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.