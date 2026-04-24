Former Juventus president Agnelli launches sports investment fund Gamma Waves

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April 24 - Andrea Agnelli, the president of Serie A football club Juventus for 12 years until 2022, has launched capital fund Gamma Waves to invest in sports-related intellectual property and technology, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Gamma Waves is based in the Netherlands and was co-founded by Agnelli, former Juventus player and European champion Giorgio Chiellini, and Rocco Benetton, heir of the Italian family behind the global fashion brand.

• Gamma Waves plans to invest in sports competitions, clubs and athletes, as well as in growth-stage sports technology companies

• It will also focus on data analytics and AI-automated content production investments

• Gamma Waves has received 55 million euros ($64 million) of firm funding commitments out of its 100-million-euro target, the Financial Times reported

• The company declined to comment on the initial funding when contacted by Reuters

• Agnelli resigned as Juventus chairman in 2022 following an accounting scandal linked to player trading and salary payments

• Between 2010 and 2022, Juventus won Italy’s Serie A football league nine times and finished twice as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League REUTERS