Former Ireland and Lions flanker Slattery dies aged 77

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June 4 - Former Ireland and British & Irish Lions flanker Fergus Slattery has died, his club Blackrock College RFC announced on Thursday as they paid tribute to one of the country's greats.

Slattery made 61 appearances for Ireland and was part of the Five Nations and Triple Crown winning side of 1982. He captained Ireland on their tour of Australia in 1979, where they won seven of eight matches including both tests against the hosts.

The openside flanker was a member of the Lions squad on a tour of New Zealand in 1971 and played a pivotal role in the undefeated tour of South Africa three years later.

That 1974 squad became known as 'The Invincibles' after winning 21 of their 22 matches, drawing their final test with the Springboks, where Slattery looked to have won the game with a late try which was controversially disallowed.

"Blackrock College RFC bows its head in gratitude, pride, and sorrow as we remember one of our greatest sons," the club statement said.

"There are players who wear a jersey, and there are players who define it. Fergus defined ours."

Slattery, diagnosed with dementia in 2023, was described by Blackrock as a devoted clubman, often togging out for them the day after playing with Ireland, and when working for BBC Radio after retirement he insisted his payment went to the club. REUTERS