Former Australia batter Damien Martyn awake after being placed in coma due to meningitis

Australian batter Damien Martyn after scoring 50 against Sri Lanka in their one-day cricket match in Melbourne on Jan 13, 2006. He was able to walk and talk four days after coming out of an induced coma following meningitis.

Former Australia batter Damien Martyn is up and walking again after being put into an induced coma in December 2025 to fight a serious case of meningitis, with only a 50 per cent chance of survival.

Known throughout his 14-year international career career for his superb timing and effortless strokeplay, the 54-year-old said on Jan 17 that he had left his doctors in disbelief over how quickly he hit the deadly condition out of the park.

“On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands... when meningitis took over my brain, and unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for eight days to help me fight this awful disease. And I did! Fight, that is,” he posted on Facebook.

“After being given a 50-50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma eight days later, not able to walk or talk. And yet, four days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery.”

Martyn, who played 279 matches for Australia across all formats between 1992 and 2006 and scored 18 centuries, said he was grateful to all the doctors, nurses, paramedics, family members and friends who supported him through the difficult three weeks fighting the illness, an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

“This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change and how precious time is,” added Martyn, who won two 50-over World Cups with Australia.

“Bring on 2026... I’m back!” REUTERS